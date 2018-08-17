FEATURED:

 

Ocasio-Cortez slammed for banning press from public event

By Joe Concha - 08/17/18 01:42 PM EDT
New York Democratic House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing blowback on social media after she banned reporters from a public town hall event earlier this week.

The event, which took place Sunday in the Queens borough of New York City, was open to the public but not the media.

Ocasio-Cortez's spokesman, Corbin Trent, told the Queens Chronicle that the banning was "an outlier" and the campaign is "still adjusting our logistics to fit Alexandria's national profile."

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez's campaign declined to comment further to The Hill.

The news was first reported in the Chronicle on Thursday, a small newspaper based in the district Ocasio-Cortez seeks to win this fall. After the story went viral on Friday, critics were quick to condemn the rising political star's actions as she embarks on her "listening tour" throughout the 14th District.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, a former volunteer for Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersPollster: Despite flashy headline, Dems haven't become more supportive of socialism Pollster: Dem party 'rift' won't carry on to midterms Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, shocked the political establishment by upsetting 10-term congressman Joseph Crowley in June's Democratic primary.

