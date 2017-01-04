Former Democratic rep to run for Va. governor: report

Former Virginia Rep. Tom Perriello (D) will run for governor of the state in what could be one of the highest-profile elections of 2017, the New York Times reports.

NEWS: @tomperriello is running for Va governor. He called @RalphNortham today to tell, will announce tmrw. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 4, 2017

Perriello, who served in the House from 2009 to 2011 and is a friend of President Obama, could potentially end up challenging Lt. Gov. Ralph S. Northam, the party's favored candidate, in the Democratic primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Times, outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) hoped to clear the field for Northam so he would have a head start in fundraising and organization over Republicans vying for their party's nomination.

Perriello is more progressive, while Northam is more of a moderate Democrat.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie is the front-runner for the nomination.

But he faces challenges from Corey Stewart, who served as Donald Trump Donald TrumpReports: US to transfer 4 Gitmo detainees to Saudi Arabia Sheriff offers to have prison inmates help build Trump's Mexico wall Spicer: Trump’s tweets ‘drive the news’ MORE's campaign chairman in Virginia, and state Sen. Frank Wagner.