Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Treasurer R. Scott Pastrick on Saturday endorsed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg to lead the DNC.



"It is time for new leadership that focuses on rebuilding a National Party outside of Washington appealing to the next generation of voters and working to focus on retooling resources at the State and local levels," Pastrick said in a statement.



Pastrick, who was a treasurer during former President Clinton's successful reelection campaign in 1996, argued that Buttigieg's leadership style will be useful to the DNC.





ADVERTISEMENT

"Pete has deep Midwestern values that make his style of leadership inclusive through consensus building and hard work. Pete will take this skill set to the National level at a time when there is a need to reunite and heal the wounds of our failed efforts in the last Campaign," he wrote."The Chairmanship of our National Party today is more important than ever as we seek to chart a new course that is driven through realignment and grassroots energy. I am confidant that Pete's leadership and commitment can lead us all to a new beginning and a successful path," he added.On Thursday, the former national Democratic Party chairman and former Gov. of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, also endorsed Buttigieg's bid for the DNC chairmanship.Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez are considered the frontrunners in the DNC race. But Buttigieg has raised his stature in his bid to lead the party, pitching himself as a new direction that avoids re-fighting the battles of the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination race.

Ellison has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: Trump a 'pathological liar' Buttigieg endorsed by ex-treasurer in DNC race 'SNL' should test Trump, but how about challenging a Dem for once? MORE (I-Vt.) and other top progressives, while Perez, who worked for President Obama, is considered the establishment candidate for the Obama-Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonConway criticized by president of alma mater Buttigieg endorsed by ex-treasurer in DNC race Jerry Springer: Trump’s media attacks go too far MORE wing of the party.



The committee is slated to elect a new chair next weekend.