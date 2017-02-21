Activists place 'Refugees Welcome' banner on Statue of Liberty pedestal

Activists unfurled a “Refugees Welcome” banner on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Park Service said the banner was placed just before 1 p.m., and rangers took it down after determining they could remove it without damaging the pedestal, according to reports.

It is illegal to attach banners to national monuments and the United States. Park Police are reportedly looking to identify the suspects who affixed the banner, which measured approximately 20 feet by 3 feet.

An activist who identified himself only as David told Fusion that he was one of the people behind the banner. He said the idea came about in response to President Trump’s travel ban.

“This was first conceived in response to what’s been called the ‘travel ban’ of the Trump administration, which I think flies in the face of the founding principals of the United States,” he told Fusion.

“I think the Statue of Liberty is our best symbol of the role that immigrants have played and continue to play every day in this country," he added.

A banner reading “Refugees Welcome” was unfurled atop the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty today pic.twitter.com/mQJX0jcZZ6 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) February 21, 2017

The Trump administration is expected to unveil a new executive order aimed at preventing terrorism by halting travel from a number of countries, after Trump's first order was blocked by a federal judge last month.

Trump's initial order signed Jan. 27 temporarily halted entry into the U.S. for nationals from seven predominantly Muslim nations and suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months while indefinitely barring Syrian refugees.