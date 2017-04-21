RNC raises record-setting $41.5M haul

The Republican National Committee on Friday announced it raised $41.5 million in the first three months of 2017, its strongest-ever total for the first quarter following a presidential race.

“Our record-setting fundraising pace has been fueled by grassroots enthusiasm for President Trump and the Republican Party,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

“The RNC is in a strong position to make an impact in key races in 2017 and 2018 as we plan to take a leading role in preserving our congressional majorities and prepare to reelect President Trump in 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The RNC said it brought in $12.2 million in March, breaking its record for biggest haul in the March after a presidential race. The committee has $41.4 million total cash on hand.

RNC finance chairman Steve Wynn said the robust totals are proof voters approve of Trump and the GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“Americans across the country are expressing their belief that their best chance for a better life in our country is with continued Republican control of the House, Senate and the White House under President Trump,” he said.

McDaniel, the second woman to lead the RNC, will face a major challenge as Republicans look to keep majorities in both chambers in the midterm elections in November 2018.

Democrats need to grab at least 24 seats next year to regain the House majority — a number that could change depending on the outcome of five upcoming special elections.

And Republicans have a two-seat majority in the Senate but a favorable map. The seats up in 2018 include just one GOP incumbent in a state won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonThe Hill's 12:30 Report Mark Cuban gives Trump presidency a "C-" Georgia should still be on the mind of Democrats MORE last year, along with 10 Democratic incumbents in states Trump won.