Poll: 85 percent of Clinton supporters would vote for her again

A wide majority of voters who supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonOvernight Cybersecurity: White House adviser ditches cyber panel over 'fake news' | Trump cyber order 'close' | GOP senator pushes for clean renewal of foreign intel law It’s time to come together to improve our healthcare system Press: Hillary's doomed bid MORE in the November presidential election say they would vote for her again despite her loss, according to a new poll.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released early Sunday found that 85 percent of Clinton’s supporters said they would vote for her if the election were held again today.

A larger percentage of President Trump’s supporters, 96 percent, said they would vote for him again.

The 15 percent of Clinton voters who said they would not vote for Democratic nominee again are split between who they would support for in another election.

The poll found only 2 percent of those voters would vote for Trump.

Four percent of those voters would now pick former Libertarian presidential nominee Gary JohnsonGary JohnsonPoll: 85 percent of Clinton supporters would vote for her again Open primaries are the answer to America’s election woes — so what are we waiting for? Trump’s early economic success reveals Obama failures, could presage 2020 landslide MORE, and 2 percent for Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Another 7 percent, the poll found, would pick another candidate, have no opinion or would not vote at all.

The poll was conducted from April 17 to 20 among 1,004 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percent.