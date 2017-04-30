Carl Bernstein: Trump lies 'day in and day out'

CNN commentator and veteran reporter Carl Bernstein on Sunday accused President Trump of lying "day in and day out."

“He deserves respect as the duly elected president of the United States," Bernstein said on CNN's "Reliable Sources." "That doesn’t mean he deserves not to be called on lies. He has lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime has, day in and day out."

"It is our job to, as I said in that address to the correspondents' dinner last night: follow the money, yes, but follow the lies as well."

Bernstein urged fellow reporters to find the "best obtainable version of the truth."

"We are struggling to cover factually, contextually, with nuance, who this president is, who this individual is, who his family is, who his business relationships are with, what his policies are, and how those working with him are doing," he said.

During his address alongside fellow Watergate reporter Bob Woodward at Saturday’s White House correspondents’ dinner, Bernstein alluded to the secrecy of the Nixon White House, seemingly comparing it to the current administration.

"Almost inevitably, unreasonable government secrecy is the enemy and usually the giveaway about what the real story might be," Bernstein said, CNN reported. "When lying is combined with secrecy, there is usually a pretty good road map in front of us."