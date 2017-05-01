Tomi Lahren settles lawsuit against The Blaze: report

Tomi Lahren and Glenn Beck have ended their conflict over her work at his media outlet, according to a new report.

Lahren, 24, has been freed from her employment contract with The Blaze, The Dallas Morning News said Monday.

The Morning News said Lahren is capable of pursuing new work that competes with The Blaze, despite her contract originally lasting until September.

Lahren will also keep the Facebook page that conservative media outlet created for her, which now boasts 4.3 million followers.

“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her,” Brian Lauten, her lawyer, said in a statement.

“She looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come.”

The Blaze said a statement Monday that it is “pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded.”

“Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case.”

Lauten said Lahren would “promptly” return all of The Blaze’s “intellectual property.”

The lawyer has argued during previous court hearings that Lahren would delete all videos of herself produced by The Blaze on her Facebook page.

Lahren sued Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination in April following an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

The conservative firebrand voiced support for abortion rights, leading critics to argue she had abandoned her ideological roots.

Beck and The Blaze countersued Lahren in April, arguing that the media personality was benched the month before over recurring bad behavior.

Lahren was hired by Beck in 2015, and she has since built a following after her monologues began regularly going viral on social media.