'Morning Joe' co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski are engaged

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are tying the knot.

Scarborough proposed at a hotel in Antibes, France, during a trip to celebrate Brzezinski’s birthday, the New York Post’s Page Six first reported Thursday morning.

An MSNBC spokesman confirmed the news to CNN.

“Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work,” a source close to Brzezinski told Page Six.

“There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news,” another source told the publication.

The pair never publicly confirmed their relationship, but drew speculation following hints in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too," Scarborough said last month. "I think that pretty much says it, doesn’t it?”

Brzezinski has two daughters with her former husband, whom she divorced last year. Scarborough has four children and divorced his wife of 12 years, a former aide to Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, in 2013.