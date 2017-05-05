Fox News hit with new gender discrimination suit

A Fox News radio correspondent has sued the network over alleged gender discrimination, according to multiple reports, the latest accusation against a news organization plagued by claims of sexual harassment.

Jessica Golloher, a Middle East and North Africa correspondent who has worked at Fox since 2008, filed the suit in New York State Supreme Court Thursday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Golloher apparently sued after finding out that a full-time employee contract that she has had since 2014 is not being renewed in August. She says Fox’s decision follows her contacting the law firm Paul Weiss about potential gender discrimination she suffered there.

“[The] Defendants’ decision to terminate Ms. Golloher is a transparent act of retaliation and a clear attempt to silence yet another victim of discrimination at Fox,” the suit says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jessica Golloher’s claims are without merit,” Fox News said in a statement. "Her allegations of discrimination and retaliation are baseless. We will vigorously defend this matter."

A source at Fox News familiar with the case told The Hill on Friday that Golloher’s contract was not renewed due to budget cuts at Fox News Radio.

Fox is still dealing with the ousters of star host Bill O'Reilly this month and CEO Roger Ailes last year, both of whom were accused of sexual misconduct by more than one female co-worker.

O’Reilly left after The New York Times reported that five women were paid $13 million over the years to settle sexual harassment suits involving him.

Amid the fallout, Bill Shine resigned as co-president of Fox earlier this month after serving with the network since its inception in 1996.