Putin says Trump did not share secrets, willing to give records to Congress

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said early Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with Russian officials last week and is willing to give Congress transcripts to prove it.

The Associated Press and Reuters reported that Putin is willing to hand over the records of the president’s conversation with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador, if the White House approves. Two days ago, The Washington Post reported that the president reveled highly classified intelligence information during that Oval Office meeting.

The Post cited current and former US officials who said Trump divulged information from a foreign source, now known to be Israel, involving a terror threat from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Putin on Wednesday joked that his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "hasn’t shared those secrets with us.”

Reuters reported that Putin is willing to turn over a transcript of Trump's conversations.

During a joint press conference with visiting prime minister of Italy, Putin also accused U.S. lawmakers of "stupid" and "dangerous" "anti-Russian sentiment" with accusations of sharing intelligence, the AP reported.

Putin said he had "no other explanation" for the allegations other than "political schizophrenia."

--This report was updated at 8:05 a.m.