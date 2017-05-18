Trump Jr., Dubai business partner talk ‘new ideas’

Donald Trump Donald TrumpUkrainian oligarch is likely the missing link in Trump-Russia probe RNC chair: Comey ‘would have reported it’ if Trump ‘crossed a line’ Johnny Depp: I'd take over 'SNL's' Trump impersonation MORE Jr. traveled to Dubai this week to talk “new ideas” with a billionaire business partner there.

Hussain Sajwani’s posted a picture to Instagram late Tuesday that shows him with Trump Jr. at a table laden with food.

“It was great having my dear friend and business partner Donald Trump Jr. over for lunch,” he said. "Discussing new ideas and innovation always makes our meetings even more interesting.”

The Associated Press noted in a report on Thursday that Sajwani’s DAMAC Properties lists possible future plans with the Trump Organization.

DAMAC’s holding company on Monday filed a quarterly earnings report listing a newly created subsidiary called Trump International Golf Club LLC.

The AP reported that the filing describes DAMAC as having a 100 percent legal and economic interest in the subsidiary.

DAMAC also mentioned the Trump Organization in a prospectus for a sukuk, a type of Islamic bond, launching in April on the NASDAQ Dubai exchange.

The filing noted that DAMAC’s “product expansion also includes branding arrangements with … the Trump Organization.”

The document also listed a “luxury hotel to be operated by the Trump Organization” at DAMAC Hills, an apartment and villa development by a new Trump golf course.

Trump International Golf Club in Dubai opened in February, while a previously planned Trump-branded golf course remains in progress nearby. The course, which was designed by professional golfer Tiger Woods, is scheduled for completion in 2018.

Amanda Miller, a Trump Organization spokeswoman, on Wednesday said that the company has no new deals in the works in Dubai.

Critics have argued that President Trump’s vast business empire poses a number of conflicts of interest for his administration.

The president in January announced that his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump would run the Trump Organization.