Chelsea Manning shares first post-prison photo

Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning shared the first photo of herself since her release from prison.

Manning was released Wednesday after serving seven years for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

“Okay, so here I am everyone!!” she wrote Thursday, alongside a winking emoji and the hashtag #HelloWorld.

The BBC on Wednesday reported that Manning had left the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas, citing a U.S. Army spokesman.

She was convicted in 2013 for leaking classified information related to the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars, which was later released by WikiLeaks.

Manning was initially set for release in 2045, the longest sentence ever imposed for a leak conviction.

Former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaTrump admin delays greenhouse gas measurement rule for highways Latest Trump-Russia report lacks 'smoking gun' of illegality Comey’s firing was inevitable, but don’t blame Trump MORE commuted Manning’s 35-year prison sentence days before he left office in January.

Manning, who is transgender, will remain an active-duty solider while her court-martial conviction is under appeal and will continue to be eligible for healthcare benefits.

Manning changed her name from Bradley in 2013 and received hormone treatment while in prison.

“Pvt. Manning is statutorily entitled to medical care while on excess leave in an active duty status, pending final appellate review,” a U.S. Army spokesman told USA Today earlier this week.

Manning in a statement to ABC News before her release praised the “wonderful support” she's received during her imprisonment.

“The past will always affect me and I will keep that in mind while remembering that how it played out is only my starting point — not my final destination."