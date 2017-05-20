Twitter co-founder: 'Very bad' if Twitter helped make Trump president

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams apologized for the role Twitter may have played in electing President Trump.

In an interview published Saturday in The New York Times, Williams discussed the president’s March claim to Fox News that “I think that maybe I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Twitter.”

“It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that,” Williams told the Times. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

During the March interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Trump also said he has “my own form of media” and boasted of 100 million social media followers. Trump has nearly 30 million followers on his personal Twitter account, and there are more than 17 million people who follow the official @POTUS account.

The president’s behavior on the social media platform since entering the White House recently spurred his aides to organize an “intervention” to warn him about taming his use of Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that aides warned Trump his tweets could “paint him into a corner” politically and legally.