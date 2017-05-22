Police consider terrorism as 19 confirmed dead in UK concert explosion

Witness says loud noise inside Manchester Arena "scared so many it caused a stampede," @JonVigliotti reports https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/1Q5bbBHvVm— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017
At least 19 people are dead following an explosion outside a concert at Manchester Arena in England, the Greater Manchester Police said Monday.
“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena,” GMP said in an initial statement. “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
U.S. Embassy London issues emergency message after #ManchesterArena incident urging U.S. citizens "heed guidance from local authorities" pic.twitter.com/hYBnxBUXdQ— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017
It is unclear what caused the explosion. There were reports of a bomb squad on the scene and the BBC said the North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating the incident as a possible terrorist incident.
“A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed. ... We basically hit the deck,” Josh Elliot told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It was bedlam, ... it was horrific.”
“We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible. We just got out as quickly as possible because we didn’t know what was going on.”
Reps for Grande on Monday confirmed to ABC News that the pop singer was not harmed in the incident after her performance.
ABC reported that Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated following the event, with trains there unable to run.
Reuters on Monday reported that Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe,” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.
Manchester Arena is the largest indoor arena in Europe, according to its website, and can hold 21,000 people.