Police consider terrorism as 19 confirmed dead in UK concert explosion

At least 19 people are dead following an explosion outside a concert at Manchester Arena in England, the Greater Manchester Police said Monday.

“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena,” GMP said in an initial statement. “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured," police said in a subsequent statement. "This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017 Police said they carried out "a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden" and confirmed that "it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item." U.S. Embassy London issues emergency message after #ManchesterArena incident urging U.S. citizens "heed guidance from local authorities" pic.twitter.com/hYBnxBUXdQ — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017 The U.S Embassy in London issued a statement about the explosion, urging people to "heed guidance from local authorities and maintain security awareness." The BBC on Monday reported that witnesses heard a "huge bang" following an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

It is unclear what caused the explosion. There were reports of a bomb squad on the scene and the BBC said the North West Counter Terrorism Unit is treating the incident as a possible terrorist incident.

“A bang went off and everyone stopped and screamed. ... We basically hit the deck,” Josh Elliot told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It was bedlam, ... it was horrific.”

“We got up when we thought it was safe and got out as quickly as possible. We just got out as quickly as possible because we didn’t know what was going on.”

Reps for Grande on Monday confirmed to ABC News that the pop singer was not harmed in the incident after her performance.

Law enforcement sources in both Britain and the U.S. told NBC that there were possibly two explosions.

NBC's sources said there was no immediate information on what kinds of explosions occurred, and warned that available details are preliminary and subject to change.

ABC reported that Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated following the event, with trains there unable to run.

Reuters on Monday reported that Britain is on its second-highest alert level of “severe,” meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

Manchester Arena is the largest indoor arena in Europe, according to its website, and can hold 21,000 people.