Monica Lewinsky: Fox News's 'dream was my nightmare'

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky penned an op-ed Monday calling Fox News’s coverage of her relationship with former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonMonica Lewinsky: Fox News's 'dream was my nightmare' Feehery: Trump’s first budget test Five things to watch for in the Trump budget MORE a “nightmare.”

“My character, my looks and my life were picked apart mercilessly,” she wrote Monday in a New York Times piece headlined, "Roger Ailes’s Dream Was My Nightmare."

“Truth and fiction mixed at random in the service of higher ratings. On Fox, it seemed, no rumor was too unsubstantiated, no innuendo too vile and no accusation too abhorrent," the former White House intern wrote.

“The comments on television and online were excruciating. I ceased being a three-dimensional person. Instead, I became a whore, a bimbo, a slut and worse.”

Lewinsky added that “other cable news channels didn’t hesitate to join the race to the bottom” alongside Fox.

“Let’s not pretend that Fox News was the only network to cover this story in the gutter,” she said of media coverage of her relationship with Clinton.

Lewinsky's piece was prompted by the death last week of Fox News founder and former CEO Roger Ailes, who died last Thursday at 77 following complications from a fall at his Florida home.

"This is not another obituary for Roger Ailes," she wrote. "... It is, I hope, instead an obituary for the culture he purveyed — a culture that affected me profoundly and personally."

Ailes resigned as the head of Fox News in July 2016, after 20 years leading the network, amid multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Fox News is reportedly under federal investigation for how it handled sexual harassment settlements during Ailes’s tenure.

Clinton admitted in 1998 that he had a relationship with Lewinsky that was “not appropriate” during her White House internship between 1995 and 1996.