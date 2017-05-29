Portland mayor wants 'Trump free speech' rally canceled after attack

The mayor of Portland, Ore., is calling for a "Trump free speech rally" to be canceled after a man directing anti-Muslim rhetoric at two women fatally stabbed two men and injured a third this weekend, according to The Associated Press.

Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) said he's worried that attendees of the proposed rally and other similar events could "peddle a message of hatred," the AP reported.

A Facebook page for the rally said speakers will include Kyle Chapman, who describes himself as an American nationalist and is an ardent President Trump supporter.

A federal permit has been given for the rally on Saturday, but the government hasn't yet issued a permit for an event planned for June 10, according to the AP.

“I hope we rise to the memory of these two gentlemen who lost their lives,” Wheeler said. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence.”

"There will be speakers exercising their free speech, live music, flags, and an uplifting experience to bring back strength and courage to those who believe in freedom," according to the Facebook event page for Saturday's rally.