Reporter to give broken glasses to Newseum after alleged assault: report

A reporter has agreed to donate his broken glasses to Washington's Newseum following Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte’s (R-Mont.) alleged assault, according to a new report.

The Guardian on Tuesday reported that its reporter Ben Jacobs has promised the media museum it can use his eyewear in a display.

Jacobs replaced his glasses on Tuesday, The Guardian noted, following an eye exam and examination of bruising near his right eye by ophthalmologist and surgeon Andrew F. Kolker.

Optician Russell Byron fitted Jacobs for a pair of new frames, a black set from Banana Republic according to the Guardian.

Montana law enforcement officials last week charged Gianforte with misdemeanor assault following an alleged physical altercation between him and Jacobs.

Gianforte allegedly “body slammed” Jacobs at the candidate’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman after receiving a question about the GOP’s ObamaCare replacement plan.

He won the Montana special election one day later and publicly apologized to Jacobs following his victory.

“Last night, I made a mistake and I took an action that I can’t take back — and I’m not proud of what happened,” he said during a victory rally in Bozeman, Mont.

“I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I am sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs.”

The incident roiled the heated race between Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist over the House seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The contest attracted national attention, with Democrats and Republicans each looking for evidence on whether President Trump is hurting GOP candidates across the country.