Police 'averted a potential disaster,' arrest man with guns at Trump hotel

A Pennsylvania man was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday after police found two guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his car — which he had left with the valet.

Authorities said Brian Moles was arrested in his room at the hotel and charged with possession of fire arms without a license and illegal possession of ammunitions.

Authorities are now interviewing Moles, who is cooperating, according to police.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said he believes authorities working together and a tipster coming forward “averted a potential disaster” in the nation’s capitol.

Police will conduct a “thorough examination” to determine Moles’ motive, according to Newsham.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and Secret Service received nearly simultaneously information from the Pennsylvania State Police Department about Moles at around 12:30 a.m., warning that he was traveling to Washington, possibly to the Trump International Hotel, with arms and ammunition.

Pennsylvania State Police originally received the information from a tipster, Newsham told reporters at a midday press conference.

MPD and the Secret Service contacted hotel security, which located Moles’ vehicle in the parking garage. The car had been handed over to the hotel valet by Moles and an AR-15 assault rifle and a 40 caliber handgun were found in the vehicle.

He reportedly told police he is a military veteran suffering from PTSD and chose to stay at the hotel because he likes President Trump, WJLA said.

At no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk, the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The Secret Service greatly appreciates its strong partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and all of our law enforcement partners. This investigation is still new and ongoing,” Special Agent in Charge Brian Ebert of the Washington Field Office said in the statement.

The Trump hotel issued a statement saying, “We take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. It is our first priority."

Updated 12:22 p.m.