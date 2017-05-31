New York mayor: City will uphold Paris climate agreement if Trump doesn't

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) promised Wednesday that his city would uphold the Paris climate agreement even if President Trump moves forward with his campaign promise to withdraw from the accord.

In a series of tweets, de Blasio ripped Trump's reported decision to exit the deal as "horribly destructive" and called climate change "a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City."

The president withdrawing from the Paris Agreement would be horribly destructive for the planet, the country, and this city. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

President Trump should know that climate change is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

"The Paris Accord was the biggest step forward we've taken in many years. It's unconscionable for the president to step away from it," de Blasio added. "But we'll take matters into our own hands."

De Blasio also pledged to sign an executive order signaling New York's intent to uphold the Paris agreement.

But we'll take matters into our own hands. I plan to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/8oByikDt7C — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

Trump hasn't announced whether he will exit the Paris agreement, but multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that the president has been telling insiders that he has made the decision to withdraw.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump said he would announce his decision "over the next few days."