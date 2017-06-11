 

Merkel in Mexico criticizes building walls

By Rebecca Savransky - 06/11/17 10:45 AM EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit Saturday to Mexico spoke out against building walls, saying the construction of physical borders won't fix problems with immigration.

"Obviously the main reason for people leaving must be addressed on site first, which means putting up walls and cutting oneself off will not solve the problem," Merkel said, speaking in Mexico City.

"It's an issue you can study well in the history of China with the (Great) Wall of China, you can study it in the history of the Roman Empire. Essentially, only when great empires have managed to forge sensible relationships with their neighbors and to manage migration has it been a success."

Merkel added that she doesn't think that "by simply improving the border facilities you can solve the problem."

President Trump vowed during the campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He promised during his campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall, something the country has rejected. Merkel did not specifically address Trump's plan.
 
Trump has since turned to Congress to fund the wall, but has had a tough time gaining support for it in his proposed budget.
 
Last week, the president during a meeting with Republican Congressional leadership pitched the idea of putting solar panels on his border wall.