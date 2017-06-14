Scalise undergoing surgery, in stable condition

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is out of surgery after being shot early Wednesday at a baseball practice field in a Washington, D.C., suburb.

At about 10:40 a.m., Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters that Scalise was out of surgery after being shot in the hip during a practice for the congressional baseball game set to take place Thursday.

"He's out of surgery, doing well,” McCarthy said as he left House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office. “We're very thankful for the Capitol Police. They saved a lot of lives today."

"He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition," his office said in a statement at about 9:30 a.m.

Before going into surgery, Scalise was in "good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," the statement said.

"He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues," his office said.

"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers."

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va.

Scalise was one of several people shot at the practice, where it is believed a single gunman fired as many as 50 shots at lawmakers and aides.

Police said the gunman was in custody. A police spokeswoman told The Washington Post the gunman had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

Updated 10:58 a.m.