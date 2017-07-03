Justice Kennedy tells job applicants he may retire next year: report

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has reportedly told law clerk applicants that he is considering retiring.

NPR reported that Kennedy hired his law clerks for the coming term but has not yet hired law clerks for the term beginning in October 2018.

He told those who applied he was thinking about retiring.

Kennedy is considered the most pivotal justice on the Supreme Court, often known for casting the tie-breaking vote in key decisions.

While he's among the court's conservative justices, he has sided with his liberal colleagues at times, including on the court's 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, permitting same-sex marriage nationwide.

Last month, speculation swirled that Kennedy could announce his retirement.