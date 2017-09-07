 

Bannon: McConnell, Ryan 'trying to nullify the 2016 election'

By Jesse Byrnes - 09/07/17 08:23 PM EDT
Bannon: McConnell, Ryan 'trying to nullify the 2016 election'
© Greg Nash

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon alleges in a new interview that congressional GOP leaders are trying to undermine President Trump's agenda.

Bannon said in a "60 Minutes" interview excerpt released Thursday that it's "very obvious" that Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanThis week: Harvey aid at top of long to-do list as Congress returns The Memo: Trump faces critical fall Week ahead in finance: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes September MORE (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThis week: Harvey aid at top of long to-do list as Congress returns The Memo: Trump faces critical fall Week ahead in finance: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes September MORE (R-Ky.) don't want Trump's "populist economic agenda" implemented.

"The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That's a brutal fact we have to face," Bannon told CBS News in his first major interview since leaving the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think Mitch McConnell, and to a degree, Paul Ryan," Bannon said when asked by interviewer Charlie Rose to specify who he claimed was trying to undermine Trump's agenda.

"They do not want Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpSean Spicer to speak at gas industry conference Ex-World Bank president: Congress must crack down on Trump’s trade policies Hillary Clinton to sit down with CBS's Jane Pauley on Sunday MORE's populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It's very obvious," he said. "It's obvious as night follows day is what they're trying to do."

Bannon said that GOP leaders need to be "put on notice." 

"They're going to be held accountable if they do not support the president of the United States. Right now there's no accountability. They have totally – they do not support the president's program. It's an open secret on Capitol Hill. Everybody in this city knows it."

As an example, the former Trump administration official claimed that McConnell had urged Trump to "back off" his calls to "drain the swamp" in Washington.
 
Bannon returned to the far-right Breitbart News last month after leaving his post as Trump's senior strategist, vowing to advocate for the president's agenda from outside the White House.
 
His latest comments come a day after Trump shocked Republicans by making a deal with Democrats to prevent a government shutdown, raise the debt ceiling and provide aide for areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.
 
GOP leaders have sought to stress unity in the wake of Trump's move, with Ryan holding a "working dinner" Thursday night with the president to review the fall legislative agenda. 
 
"The priorities discussed were tax reform, the FY-18 budget, funding for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, raising the debt ceiling and the continuing resolution to keep the government funded," a White House official said.
 
"The President looks forward to working together with Congress on bipartisan solutions to improve the lives of all Americans."
Tags Mitch McConnell Donald Trump Paul Ryan