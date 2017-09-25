Brady: Trump's comments 'just divisive'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said early Monday that he doesn't agree with President Trump's comments attacking NFL players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

“Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady said during a radio interview in Boston.

"Like I said, I just want to support my teammates."

Brady, who has described Trump as a friend, said he is never one to say whether something is right or wrong.

"I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust," he said. "Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day."

Football is something that brings people together from all across the country, he added.

"The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around," Brady said.

"Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique. That is what makes us all special.”

Brady on Sunday locked arms with fellow players to show solidarity rather than kneel during the national anthem.

Brady said he wanted to show his “great love” for his teammates through the gesture, according to the Boston Herald.

About 16 Patriots players knelt during the national anthem on Sunday.

Their show of solidarity came after Trump, who bragged about Brady's support on the campaign trail, went after players who kneel during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He is fired,' " Trump said during an Alabama rally on Friday.

On Sunday, Trump ramped up his criticism of NFL players.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” he tweeted. “Fire or suspend!”