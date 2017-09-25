Jersey sales soar for Steelers player who appeared for anthem

Jersey sales soared for the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player who came out of the locker room Sunday when the national anthem played ahead of the team's game.

A jersey with Alejandro Villanueva's name became the top seller for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Fanatics.com.

According to 247 Sports, Villanueva's jersey was also one of the top-selling items around the league.

Villanueva was the only Steelers player to come out of the locker room Sunday during the national anthem.

Most of the players on the team stayed in their locker room ahead of their game.

But Villanueva, who served three tours in Afghanistan as an Army ranger, stood outside the locker room tunnel and put his hand over his heart.

Ahead of the game, coach Mike Tomlin said the team's move to stay in the locker room was not meant to be disrespectful to the anthem, but rather to "remove ourselves from the circumstance."

"People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't be forced to choose sides,” Tomlin told CBS before the game.

Many NFL players across the country Sunday knelt or locked arms when the national anthem played ahead of their games.

The moves came after President Trump last week attacked NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice.

Trump doubled down on his attacks on Monday, tweeting that kneeling isn't a racial issue, but rather a matter of respect for the country and its flag.