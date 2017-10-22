US-shaped flag unveiled ahead of San Francisco 49ers game

An American flag in the shape of the U.S. was unveiled Sunday ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys, the latest response to a controversy that has embroiled the entire NFL over how teams respond to the national anthem.

The flag was unveiled at the San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium.

Some 49ers players kneeled during the national anthem, according to multiple reports.

All of the players on the Dallas Cowboys stood for the anthem, according to the Dallas Morning News. David Irving raised his fist at the end of the anthem.

5 49ers keeled. No Cowboys. David Irving had his first over his heart then briefly raised it after the anthem pic.twitter.com/EL81xbt4oT — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 22, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to bench any players who are "disrespectful to the flag."

During a game last weekend, seven 49ers players knelt during the anthem.

The team has been at the forefront of the controversy over players who kneel during the anthem. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem last season to protest racial inequality.

President Trump last week urged supporters to sign a petition in support of standing during the national anthem.

"The president has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the national anthem. Add your name below to show your patriotism and support," says the petition by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a fundraising group.

The petition came days after NFL team owners, executives and players met in New York, where they decided that the league would not implement a rule forcing players to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner."