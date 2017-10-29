NFL protests stretch into eighth week

The NFL continued to see sporadic protests during the national anthem on Sunday, a month after President Trump ignited a firestorm by suggesting players who kneel during the anthem should be fired.

Six players visibly protested at the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, The Associated Press reported, and San Diego Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung raised a fist during the anthem before a game in Massachusetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a game in London, nearly all members of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns stood arm-in-arm for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Save The Queen.”

Later on Sunday, a majority of Houston Texans players knelt and locked arms during the anthem. While some team members had protested previously, this week’s demonstration appeared to be in response to owner Bob McNair’s comments in an ESPN The Magazine article saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in reference to prior protests.

About ten players stood with their hands over their hearts, according to The Houston Chronicle.

McNair later apologized for his comment, according to ESPN.

The national anthem protests have been ongoing since last season, but gained renewed attention after President Trump suggested in September during a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeSasse: Alabama Senate race looks 'crappy to me' Moore signs fundraising agreement with RNC, NRSC: report Cruz throws support behind Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race MORE that the league should fire the kneeling players.

— This story was updated at 4:18 p.m.