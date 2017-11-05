Scattered NFL protests continue for ninth week

Five NFL players protested during the national anthem during the early slate of this week’s games, a decrease from last week, The Associated Press reported.

Two Philadelphia Eagles raised their fists during the anthem while a teammate put his hand on one of the players' shoulders. One member of the New York Giants took a knee during the anthem, and one Tennessee Titans player stayed off the field during the anthem.

About a dozen members of the New Orleans Saints took a knee before the anthem, but stood once the song began.

No Houston Texans players knelt this week. Last week, nearly the entire team took a knee in protest of owner Bob McNair’s comments that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison," referring to the ongoing demonstrations.

NFL players have protested social justice issues, such as police brutality, since the 2016 season, either kneeling or raising a fist during the national anthem. The issue was brought into the spotlight again in September, when President Trump suggested those taking a knee should be fired.

Papa John’s, an official partner of the NFL, said last week the anthem protests have been hurting its pizza sales.