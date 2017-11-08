Bannon: McConnell should 'tender his resignation'

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Wednesday said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell expects Paul to return to Senate next week Former Hill staff calls for mandatory harassment training Gaming the odds of any GOP tax bill getting signed into law MORE (R-Ky.) should immediately resign from his leadership position and make the move effective after Congress completes its push for tax reform.

“I tell you Sean, I’m to the point that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation,” Bannon told host Sean Hannity on Fox News’s “Hannity.”

Bannon said while McConnell should not leave his post as majority leader during the tax push, he should provide his resignation this week.

“I think Mitch McConnell, tomorrow, should tender his resignation,” Bannon said.

Bannon argued that McConnell has refused to take up bills in the upper chamber that could help oust red-state Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

At the end of the television appearance, Bannon said McConnell should provide his resignation Wednesday evening.

The comments from one of President Trump’s former top aides come as Senate Republicans prepare their own tax-reform bill that is expected to differ from the legislation currently in the lower chamber.

Bannon has pledged to challenge the Republican establishment in the midterm elections and put up primary challengers against incumbent GOP senators.