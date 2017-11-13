Woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping her when she was 16

A woman says she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush when she was 16 years old, according to a new report.

Time magazine reported that the woman, Roslyn Corrigan, said Bush, then 79, groped her in 2003 during an event at the CIA office in The Woodlands, Texas.

She said Bush groped her during a photo-op.

“My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused,” Corrigan told Time.

“The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’”

Corrigan said she was "a child" when it happened.

“I don’t know, maybe it never really hit people that I was a child at the time and that goes beyond a guy being inappropriate in the workplace to a peer or somebody in his age range,” she said.

Bush's spokesman said in a statement to Time that Bush "simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress."

"He again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Five other women have accused the former president of groping them during photo-ops.

Late last month, a former Republican candidate for Maine's state Senate accused the former president of groping her.

Bush's spokesman previously issued an apology on behalf of the former president.