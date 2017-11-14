Lewandowski: ‘Not for me to say’ whether Trump Jr. should’ve communicated with WikiLeaks

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager to President Trump, said Tuesday that it wasn’t his place to say whether Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE Jr. should have corresponded with WikiLeaks last year before the election.

“Look, that’s not for me to say,” Lewandowski told CNN’s “New Day” when asked if it was OK for the president's son to have communications with the organization while it was leaking damaging information about Trump's campaign rival. “I have no idea.”

Trump Jr. released his communications with WikiLeaks on Monday following a report in The Atlantic that detailed his correspondence with the organization, which published hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee.

The organization in one exchange urged Trump Jr. to provide it with his father’s tax returns for publishing purposes. Trump Jr. did not respond to this message, though he had previously corresponded with the organization on other matters.

Lewandowski in the interview argued that Wikileaks’ ties and motives may not have been known to the campaign at the time Trump Jr. corresponded with the organization on Twitter.

“But I don’t think it’s fair to say that looking back a year ago, that we would have known what WikiLeaks was about,” Lewandowski said.