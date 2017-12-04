Gay Australian lawmaker proposes to partner during floor debate on gay marriage

A gay Australian lawmaker proposed to his partner during a debate in Australia's House of Representatives over same-sex marriage.

Tim Wilson, an openly gay member of Parliament, during a speech on the floor, thanked his partner, Ryan Bolger.

"You have had to tolerate more than most because you had to put up with me. ... This debate has been the soundtrack to our relationship," he said during the speech, according to a video from a BuzzFeed reporter.

He said both of them know this issue isn't the reason they got involved in politics.

"But in my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands," he said.

“So there’s only one thing left to do,” Wilson said.

He then looked over to Bolger: “Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Bolger smiled and said yes.

“I should let Hansard note to record that that was a yes — a resounding yes,” deputy speaker Rob Mitchell said. “Congratulations.”

The bill legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Senate last week and is expected to pass the House of Representatives, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this month, Australians voted in a referendum to support same-sex marriage.

The Australian House of Representatives said in a tweet that Wilson "appears to be the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House."