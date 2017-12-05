Three Obama tweets, no Trump posts make list of 2017’s most retweeted

No tweets by President Trump made Twitter's list of the year's most retweeted posts.

But three tweets by former President Obama made the list.

Obama's tweets, on "The 9 Most Retweeted Tweets of 2017," include one with a Nelson Mandela quote that says: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

The tweet received 1.7 million retweets and 4.6 million likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

The second tweet by the former president that made the list includes one sent out on Jan. 10 in which Obama urges people to "believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours."

The third is from Jan. 20 — when President Trump was inaugurated. The former president tweeted: "It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man."

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

Trump in his frequent tweets often attacks his political opponents or the media, referring to media reports or networks as "fake news."

Other posts that made the 2017 most retweeted list include one from Ariana Grande following the attack in Manchester, England.

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," she tweeted in May.