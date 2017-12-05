Three Obama tweets, no Trump posts make list of 2017’s most retweeted

No tweets by President Trump made Twitter's list of the year's most retweeted posts.
But three tweets by former President Obama made the list.
Obama's tweets, on "The 9 Most Retweeted Tweets of 2017," include one with a Nelson Mandela quote that says: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."
The tweet received 1.7 million retweets and 4.6 million likes.
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaMcCarthy: Virginia election ‘makes me nervous’ Obama: If I watched Fox News ‘I wouldn’t vote for me’ Biden spotted getting his shoes shined at Denver airport MORE (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours.— President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017
The third is from Jan. 20 — when President Trump was inaugurated. The former president tweeted: "It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man."
It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.— President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017
Trump in his frequent tweets often attacks his political opponents or the media, referring to media reports or networks as "fake news."
Other posts that made the 2017 most retweeted list include one from Ariana Grande following the attack in Manchester, England.
"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," she tweeted in May.