Trump lawyers to ask judge to throw out defamation lawsuit by Trump accuser: report

Lawyers for President Trump will reportedly argue that a defamation lawsuit against the president brought by a woman who accused Trump of sexual harassment should be dropped.

Lawyers will ask a New York state judge to toss the lawsuit, which was filed by Summer Zervos three days before Trump was inaugurated, Reuters reported.

Zervos — a former contestant on "The Apprentice" — alleges in the lawsuit that she and her business were damaged after Trump's derogatory statements about her in the wake of her sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

Trump's lawyers have argued in court filings that the president's comments were "non-actionable fiery rhetoric." They have alleged the statements made by Zervos were politically motivated.

Justice Jennifer Schecter is expected to rule on Tuesday whether the case should go on to the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Zervos held a press conference last year where she described a 2007 incident in which she says Trump groped and kissed her during a meeting about a job opportunity. Trump and his team denied the claims at the time.

"On Nov. 11, 2016, I called on Mr. Trump to retract his statements about me calling me a liar. I also called upon him to state that what I said about his behavior toward me was true," Zervos said during a press conference in January, while discussing the defamation lawsuit.

"More than two months have gone by and he has not issued that retraction. I wanted to give Mr. Trump the opportunity to retract his false statements about me and the other women who came forward."

She said at the time since Trump hadn't issued a retraction, she was left with no other alternative than to sue him "in order to vindicate my reputation."