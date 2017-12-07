Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn

A former USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for child pornography charges.

A federal judge handed down the sentence to Larry Nassar, who also pleaded guilty last month to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, saying that Nassar "should never again have access to children," The Associated Press reported.

Investigators discovered tens of thousands of images of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Nassar in 2016. He pleaded guilty to those charges last year.

Nassar is still awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty in November to molesting gymnasts in the Lansing, Mich., area. All except for one of the seven girls he molested were gymnasts.

Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas have all come forward with allegations against Nassar, 54, saying he abused them under the guise of treatment.

Nassar has admitted that his actions served no medical purpose. In his plea deal on the assault charges, the former doctor consented to a minimum 25-year sentence, though he could face a longer one.