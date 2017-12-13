Biden: I wish I had protected Anita Hill more in testimony against Clarence Thomas

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE said in a new interview that he wishes he had done more for Anita Hill during her 1991 testimony against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

"I wish I had been able to do more for Anita Hill," Biden told Teen Vogue in an interview published Wednesday. "I owe her an apology."

Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee when Hill testified against Thomas, her boss, during Thomas's confirmation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believed Anita Hill. I voted against Clarence Thomas. And I insisted the next election — I campaigned for two women senators on the condition that if they won they would come on the Judiciary Committee, so there would never be again all men making a judgement on this," Biden told the magazine in the interview.

The Delaware senator, who said Wednesday in a television interview that he may run for president in 2020, said he regrets not being able to stop the attacks launched toward Hill by Republican lawmakers.

"And my one regret is that I wasn’t able to tone down the attacks on her by some of my Republican friends. I mean, they really went after her. As much as I tried to intervene, I did not have the power to gavel them out of order. I tried to be like a judge and only allow a question that would be relevant to ask."

Thomas was ultimately confirmed to the nation’s highest court and still serves on it. Hill has rejected Biden's public apologies and claimed he doesn't fully understand his "ownership" of the hearings.