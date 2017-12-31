Obama puts out list of favorite books he read, songs he listened to in 2017

Former President Obama on Sunday shared a list of the best books he read during 2017, as well as his favorite songs of the year.

"During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists," Obama wrote in a post on Facebook.

"It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world."

Obama said that this year, with some "extra time" on his hands to catch up, he wanted to share the books and music he most enjoyed.

"From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here's my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year," he wrote.

Some of the books on his list included "The Power" by Naomi Alderman, "Grant" by Ron Chernow and "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond.

Some of the songs on the former president's list included tracks from Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean and Harry Styles.