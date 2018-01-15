Hagel: Trump is 'an embarrassment'

Former Defense Secretary Chuck HagelCharles (Chuck) Timothy HagelPentagon documents hundreds of serious misconduct cases against top brass Obama defense sec: Trump's treatment of Gold Star families 'sickens' me The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE tore into President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE after the president reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries."
"Donald Trump is doing great damage to our country internationally," Hagel, a former Republican senator from Nebraska, told the Lincoln Journal Star.
"He's an embarrassment."
"We take an oath of office not to a president, not to a party, not to a philosophy, but to the Constitution of the United States," he said.
"I was philosophically a Republican with a conservative voting record," Hagel said, "but that did not mean I would always go along with the party."
"We have not really seen these kind of times since Watergate and Vietnam," he said.
Hagel has been critical of Trump in the past as well. Last year, the decorated Vietnam War veteran expressed his disgust with Trump's treatment of the families of slain soldiers, saying Trump's behavior "sickens him."