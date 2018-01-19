Deutsche Bank flags 'suspicious transactions' tied to Kushners: report

A bank account tied to President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerHope Hicks to meet with House Intel in Russia probe: report US officials warned Kushner about friendship with Wendi Deng Murdoch: report Overnight Regulation: Fight erupts over gun export rules | WH meets advocates on prison reform | Officials move to allow Medicaid work requirements | New IRS guidance on taxes MORE has been flagged by officials at Deutsche Bank for "suspicious transactions," according to a German business magazine.

Officials at the German bank told Manager Magazin, as reported by English-language outlets, that a review of company accounts related to the Kushner family was sent to a German bank regulator for further investigation. Information may also be released to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's federal probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report is unclear as to the details of the "suspicious transactions," which may not directly involve Jared Kushner.

Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell did not respond to Mother Jones, which translated the German report.

In December, it was reported that officials at the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York had subpoenaed the bank for records relating to Kushner, but there was no sign it was related to the Mueller probe.

However, Mueller has reportedly scrutinized Trump's financial transactions at the bank.