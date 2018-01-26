Dems blast RNC over Steve Wynn sexual misconduct claims: 'This is the party of Donald Trump'

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday condemned its Republican counterpart for not commenting on sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chairman Steve Wynn.

“In the exact words of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC chairwoman: Dems owe Americans an explanation for shutdown 'fiasco' Democrats will pay at polls for shutting down the government Arizona has had enough of Jeff Flake's partisan nonsense MORE, ‘If you stand for treating women well and you stand for the respect of women, you shouldn't take money from somebody who treated women with the absolute highest level of disrespect,’ ” DNC deputy communications director Sabrina Singh said in a statement. “Instead, the RNC and Ronna McDaniel have helped fund the campaign of an alleged child molester, blindly supported the GOP’s attacks on women’s health, supported a president who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women — and now they remain silent amid sexual assault allegations involving Steve Wynn, one of their party’s most senior officials.”

“This is the Republican Party. This is the party of Donald Trump, Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAlabama state House votes to end special elections Why Democrats keep winning special elections The Memo: How Trump changed everything MORE, Joe Arpaio and Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksLawmakers unveil landmark overhaul of sexual harassment policies This week: Time running out for Congress to avoid shutdown Woman accuses New York state senator of sexual misconduct MORE," the DNC statement added.

Wynn, a billionaire casino mogul, is facing allegations from numerous women that include claims that he pressured some employees to take part in sex acts, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Wynn, who turns 76 this weekend, has denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”

The RNC has so far not released any statement or comment since the allegations broke early Friday afternoon.

Democrats are accusing Republicans of a double standard for calling on Democratic incumbents and candidates to return campaign donations after The New York Times reported the decades-long sexual misconduct allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The RNC was quick to call on Democrats to give back the money from Weinstein when the story broke in early October.

Wynn was tapped as an RNC official after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE’s inauguration last year. In his role as RNC finance chairman, Wynn is tasked with raising money for the 2018 midterm elections where Republicans are expected to face fierce headwinds.

Wynn, once a rival casino owner who refrained from endorsing during the presidential race, called Trump a "great friend" in 2016 and served as a vice chairman on Trump's inaugural committee after the election.

Wynn had a history of being a political benefactor for both Democrats and Republicans, including donating to Trump's primary and general election rivals. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he donated to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report Overnight Regulation: Trump’s former chemical safety nominee leaving EPA | Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | NTSB 'gathering information' on Tesla crash Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs MORE (R-Texas), Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Regulation: Trump’s former chemical safety nominee leaving EPA | Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | NTSB 'gathering information' on Tesla crash Overnight Cybersecurity: Mueller interviewed Sessions in Russia probe | Comey met investigators last year | Dems demand social media firms probe Russian bots | Missing FBI text messages anger Republicans Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs MORE (R-Fla.) and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE.

Updated at 5:11 p.m.