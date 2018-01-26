Wynn Resorts board launches probe into sexual misconduct allegations

The Wynn Resorts board of directors is launching an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the company's CEO Steve Wynn.

In a statement reported by NBC News on Friday, the company's board announcement that it would form a special committee "comprised of independent directors" to look into the allegations detailed in a Wall Street Journal report.

BREAKING: Wynn Resorts board forms special committee “comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations” in today’s WSJ story about CEO Steve Wynn. https://t.co/Ne8Hu9g7ry pic.twitter.com/Ate7WViQuD — CNBC (@CNBC) January 27, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigative committee will be led by Patricia Mulroy, a member of the board's corporate governance and compliance committees, according to the statement.

"The Board is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all of the Company's employees and to operating with the highest ethical standards," the statement reads.

The investigation comes after the Wall Street Journal published a report on Friday detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn spanning decades. The casino mogul has denied the allegations, and has blamed his ex-wife for instigating them.

Among the accounts included in the Journal's report is that Wynn agreed to pay a $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist at one of his resorts who alleged that he pressured her into having sex with him.

Wynn, the finance chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), has also faced political backlash in the wake of the Journal's report.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) slammed the RNC on Friday, saying officials were remaining "silent amid sexual assault allegations involving Steve Wynn." A former RNC spokesman also said that Wynn has "got to go."