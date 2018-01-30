Nevada gaming regulator opens investigation into Steve Wynn

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is opening an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, the former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that state gaming regulators are pursuing an investigation into allegations against Wynn, the CEO of Wynn Resorts, detailed in a Wall Street Journal report last week.

"After completing our review, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is conducting an investigation with regard to the allegations of sexual misconduct involving Steve Wynn,” Becky Harris, the chair of the Gaming Control Board, said in a statement reported by the Review-Journal.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board will conduct its investigation in a thorough and judicious manner," she added.

According to the Review-Journal, Wynn could face a six- or seven-figure fine or a revocation of his gaming license if the Gaming Control Board were to find cause for discipline.

Gaming regulators in Massachusetts have already launched a review into Wynn Resorts following the Wall Street Journal report last week, which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

According to that report, Wynn agreed to pay a $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist at one of his resorts over an accusation that Wynn pressured her into sex with him.

Wynn has denied the allegations and has claimed that they were instigated by his ex-wife.

He resigned as RNC finance chair the day after the Journal published its story.

Democrats have called on Republicans to return or donate any funds from Wynn.

Stock prices for Wynn Resorts plummeted after the allegations emerged. Hours after the Wall Street Journal report was published on Friday, Wynn Resorts' board of directors launched an investigation into Wynn's alleged behavior.