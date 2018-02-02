Arpaio denies anti-Semitic views

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio said on Thursday that he was unaware that a publication he has given multiple interviews to espoused anti-Semitic views.

"It was brought to my attention I gave interview to publication that supports antisemitism; I was unaware and don't support that view point," Arpaio wrote on Twitter.

It was brought to my attention I gave interview to publication that supports antisemitism; I was unaware and don't support that view point — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) February 1, 2018

The Arizona Republic reported earlier this week that Arpaio had given at least five interviews to the American Free Press, a fringe publication that regularly runs conspiracy theories, including that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a Jewish plot.

When the Republic initially asked Arpaio about the Free Press, he said he would not criticize the publication.

Arpaio, who served as the sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., for more than two decades before losing reelection in 2016, is currently among several Republicans running for the Senate seat held by Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP lawmakers describe terrifying scene at train crash GOP lawmakers help people injured in train crash One killed after train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck in Virginia MORE (R-Ariz.), who is retiring.

He was convicted last year of criminal contempt after he disobeyed a court order to stop using racial profiling as a law enforcement tactic, but was pardoned by President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE.