NRA accepts CNN invitation to participate in town hall on guns

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has agreed to participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday with students and parents affected by the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The gun advocacy group will be represented by national spokeswoman Dana Loesch, according to CNN.

The town hall comes a week after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale. That attack left 17 people dead and 14 others injured.

The alleged shooter has been identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school. He was charged last week with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The shooting has reignited the national debate over gun control, with the school's students emerging as some of the most vocal advocates for tighter firearms restrictions.

So far, Sens. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), as well as Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), have agreed to participate in the televised town hall event.

CNN also invited President Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), though both turned down the invitation.

The NRA has faced particular criticism from advocates of stricter gun control laws, who have decried the organization's vast influence in Washington.