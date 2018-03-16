Stormy Daniels's lawyer claims client was threatened with physical harm

Stormy Daniels's attorney on Friday said that his client had been threatened with physical harm in connection to her alleged affair with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

Asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" whether Daniels had ever been threatened with physical harm, the lawyer, Michael Avenatti, succinctly replied, "Yes."

It wasn't clear who allegedly threatened Daniels or what the exact nature of the threats were.

Avenatti declined to answer further questions on the subject, saying that "people will have to tune in to '60 Minutes' on March 25," when CBS is scheduled to air an interview with Daniels.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing to void a nondisclosure agreement that she says prevents her from speaking out about her alleged affair with the president more than a decade ago.

She was paid $130,000 by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen weeks before the 2016 presidential election. She says the payment was intended to buy her silence about the alleged affair.

Cohen has acknowledged making the payment to Daniels but has insisted that the funds came from a personal account and were not tied to the Trump campaign.

The White House has denied that Trump ever had an affair with Daniels.

A hearing date for the lawsuit has been set for July 12 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court documents.

Avenatti said on Thursday that he has been approached by six other women with stories about President Trump similar to that of the adult-film actress.

He cautioned in an appearance on CNN that he had not yet vetted the cases "to any great degree," but said that at least two of the women have nondisclosure agreements.