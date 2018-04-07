One person dead after fire in Trump Tower: report

One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday.

The New York City Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 50th floor of President Trump's namesake skyscraper shortly after 5:30 p.m. The fire is currently under control, officials said.

Officials initially reported that one person had been seriously injured, and three firefighters had sustained minor injuries.

But ABC 7 News in New York reported that one person, a man, was killed in the blaze.

Shortly after initial reports of the fire surfaced on Saturday, Trump declared that the fire had been put out, and thanked the fire department for its response.

But after that, fire officials updated the blaze from a three-alarm fire to a four-alarm fire, and said they had not yet gotten it under control.

The fire was the second at Trump Tower in a matter of months. Firefighters responded to a minor fire in a cooling tower on the building's roof in January. Two people sustained minor injuries in that fire.

Trump Tower houses both residential apartments and offices.