Clinton mocks Comey over report he used personal email at FBI: 'But my emails'

Hillary Clinton mocked former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday after a report by the Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed that he had used a private email account to conduct official business on multiple occasions.

"But my emails," Clinton tweeted in response to a reporter highlighting that portion of the inspector general report saying Comey used a private Gmail account during his tenure as the nation's top cop.

Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of State became the subject of a lengthy FBI investigation under Comey and led to fierce scrutiny by Republicans, who accused the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee of mishandling classified information.

Comey eventually recommended against criminal charges for the former secretary of State, but called Clinton's use of a private email server to conduct official business “extremely careless.”

Her tweet came after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a highly anticipated report on Thursday about the FBI and DOJ’s actions regarding the Clinton email investigation in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

That report faulted Comey with “insubordinate” behavior during the investigation, but ultimately concluded that political bias at the FBI and Justice Department did not influence law enforcement officials’ decision not to prosecute Clinton.

--Updated 6:02 p.m.