Laura Ingraham: I'm considering Senate run against Kaine

Conservative radio host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday said she is considering mounting a challenge to Sen. Tim KaineTim KaineLaura Ingraham: I'm considering Senate run against Kaine Laura Ingraham mulling Senate run: report Schumer puts GOP on notice over ObamaCare repeal MORE (D-Va.) in 2018.
“I’m considering,” Ingraham told “Fox and Friends," adding: "I haven’t made any decisions, but a number of folks in Virginia who are well connected are very interested in my running, and that’s very flattering."
Reports emerged over the weekend that Ingraham, host of the syndicated radio show “The Laura Ingraham Show,” was considering a run for Kaine’s seat.
“It’s always good to mix things up, and I’ve been in Washington a long time and I have a great respect for the Congress and institutions of government,” she said.
Ingraham was at one point under serious consideration to be President-elect Donald TrumpDonald TrumpKerry: Trump can’t instantly undo Obama actions 'Soul Man' Sam Moore joins Trump inauguration Pence: Trump planning ‘big’ infrastructure bill MORE's White House press secretary.