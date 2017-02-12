Sen. Al Franken Al FrankenCNN may have found its next primetime star Franken says he would have told Trump calling Warren Pocahontas was 'racist' Franken says he's never thought whether he's 'smart enough' or 'good enough' to be president MORE (D-Minn.) on Sunday criticized President Trump for referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Regulation: Dems turn fire on Labor nominee Michael Reagan: Don't like Trump's tweets? Democrats do much worse Trump only cares about regulation costs, not their benefits MORE (D-Mass.) as "Pocahontas."

In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," Franken said he would have "said something" to Trump about the way he referred to the Massachusetts senator.

When asked what he would have said, Franken responded: "'Mr. President, with all due respect, that's racist.'"

"'Don't — please stop doing that. I'm on Indian Affairs. This is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn't serve anybody,'" Franken said he would have told the president. "Something like that."

.@alfranken says he would have told the President calling Sen. Warren Pocahontas "is racist” https://t.co/7WF8wOMyEV https://t.co/7W7qmmOC4o — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 12, 2017

Last week, the president reportedly mocked Democrats in a meeting with senators for letting Warren become the face of their party.

"Pocahontas is now the face of your party," Trump said in the meeting, sources told CNN.

Trump frequently called Warren "Pocahontas" during his presidential campaign, referencing a controversy about her heritage that she faced during her 2012 Senate campaign. Warren says she grew up being told she had Cherokee heritage.

Warren has been a strong critic of Trump since his presidential campaign and has spoken out strongly against many of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Senate Republicans then voted to bar Warren from speaking on the Senate floor until after lawmakers wrapped up the debate on Sessions's nomination for attorney general.